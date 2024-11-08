‘Fake’: MEA reacts to viral ‘cultivate diaspora' memo
This comes amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff over India's allegations that Canada acts as a safe haven for Khalistani separatists.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday termed as “fake” a purported memo – allegedly issued by former foreign secretary – which asked Indian diplomats in Canada to cultivate diaspora groups to confront Sikh extremist elements.
"The said GoI communication is fake," the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division (XP Division) of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.
The ministry said no such memo had been issued by Government of India.
The ‘memo’, allegedly issued by former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, surfaced on social media. It allegedly asked Indian diplomats to "cultivate" Indian diaspora groups in Canada "as vital force in the street confrontations with Sikh extremists".
The alleged ‘memo’ also mentions names of various Indian diaspora groups in Canada like the Indo-Canada Association (ICA), Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), TiE Silicon Valley (TiE SV), and USIBC.
India-Canada row
Diplomatic ties between Ottawa and New Delhi are at an all-time low after recent moves by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to investigate Indian diplomats, including the Indian High Commissioner, for their alleged role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023.
Canada named the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were “persons of interest” in the case and also claimed to have provided India with “credible evidence” of the case.
India had "strongly" rejected Canada's allegations and termed them "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government. New Delhi also called the allegations "absurd" and "motivated" and accused the Trudeau government of giving space to “extremist” and “anti-India elements” in Canada.
Diplomatic ties between the two countries are also hit by a spate of alleged attacks by Khalistani extremists targeting Hindu temples in Canada. Devotees and other people were attacked last week at the premises of a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton.
