Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Fake’: MEA reacts to viral ‘cultivate diaspora' memo

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2024 04:33 PM IST

This comes amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff over India's allegations that Canada acts as a safe haven for Khalistani separatists.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday termed as “fake” a purported memo – allegedly issued by former foreign secretary – which asked Indian diplomats in Canada to cultivate diaspora groups to confront Sikh extremist elements.

Image of Hindu devotees being allegedly attacked by Khalistani radicals at a Brampton temple. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have demanded a thorough investigation to take punitive action against those who want to disturb communal harmony in the foreign land. (File)(HT_PRINT)
Image of Hindu devotees being allegedly attacked by Khalistani radicals at a Brampton temple. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have demanded a thorough investigation to take punitive action against those who want to disturb communal harmony in the foreign land. (File)(HT_PRINT)

"The said GoI communication is fake," the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division (XP Division) of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

The ministry said no such memo had been issued by Government of India.

The ‘memo’, allegedly issued by former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, surfaced on social media. It allegedly asked Indian diplomats to "cultivate" Indian diaspora groups in Canada "as vital force in the street confrontations with Sikh extremists".

Also read | Canadian police detain 3 people for protesting against ‘Khalistani intimidation’

The alleged ‘memo’ also mentions names of various Indian diaspora groups in Canada like the Indo-Canada Association (ICA), Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), TiE Silicon Valley (TiE SV), and USIBC.

India-Canada row

Diplomatic ties between Ottawa and New Delhi are at an all-time low after recent moves by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to investigate Indian diplomats, including the Indian High Commissioner, for their alleged role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023.

Also read | “Violent disruption”: India on temple attack by pro-Khalistan radicals in Canada

Canada named the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were “persons of interest” in the case and also claimed to have provided India with “credible evidence” of the case.

India had "strongly" rejected Canada's allegations and termed them "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government. New Delhi also called the allegations "absurd" and "motivated" and accused the Trudeau government of giving space to “extremist” and “anti-India elements” in Canada.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries are also hit by a spate of alleged attacks by Khalistani extremists targeting Hindu temples in Canada. Devotees and other people were attacked last week at the premises of a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //