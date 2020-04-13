e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fall in pollution, power consumption indicates major economic slump: Experts

Fall in pollution, power consumption indicates major economic slump: Experts

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:08 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Economists and environmental experts at the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago (Epic) have started documenting the initial signs of a massive economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus disease pandemic -- closure of industries, shops and restaurants and a dip in power consumption, and an unintended benefit -- a decline in pollution

Historically, electricity consumption has proven to be a “reliable, early indicator” of broader economic trends, the team at EPIC said. This time, too, the institution’s data tracker shows a 1.71% dip in electricity consumption in the US, European Union, China and India in January 15-April 4 period combined, compared to December.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to impose tough restrictions on daily life to prevent the spread of the virus. With these restrictions, roads and airports are nearly empty, shops and restaurants are closed, and industrial activities are largely at a halt. In this environment, real-time information about economic activity is at a premium, but often hard to acquire,” EPIC said in a statement on Monday.

An unintended benefit of the dip in electricity consumption is a 6.34% dip in particulate matter (PM) pollution compared to December 2019 in these countries, the data tracker launched on Monday indicated.

“Declining and increasing consumption has historically preceded economic recessions and recovery. The Covid tracker is an indicator of the health of the economy at a higher temporal resolution (updated daily) than anything else that is available. Most other measures of economic health will only be available every quarter so tracking this information is critical,” Anant Sudarshan, South Asia director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, said by email.

The dip in both electricity consumption and PM pollution is the highest in India as per EPIC’s data analysis. India recorded a dip of 2.4% in electricity consumption compared to December 2019 and a 34.4% dip in PM pollution.

The scientists have used daily electricity data for India from India’s Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)’s daily reports and PM 2.5 data from OpenAQ, a website that aggregates particulate matter readings from monitoring stations around the world.

In contrast, China has recorded no change in electricity consumption compared to December and a 10.17% dip in PM pollution.

top news
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news