Family from Bihar follows Google Maps to reach Goa, stuck overnight in forest

A family from Bihar, who were travelling to Goa following directions from Google Maps, found themselves stuck in a thick forest zone in Khanapur taluk, Belagavi district. The family were then forced to spend a harrowing night trapped in their car until they were rescued by local police with the help of villagers on Friday, police said. The family were forced to spend a harrowing night trapped in their car until they were rescued by local police.(Reuters)

Khanapur police inspector Manjunath Nayak said the family of six-seven people, including children, was stranded approximately 8 kilometres inside the forest.

He said: “The family, led by Rajdas Ranjitdas from Bihar, had been following Google Maps for their journey to Goa. After passing through Khanapur town, the map directed them to a path between Shirodaga and Hemmadaga villages, leading them 7 kilometers into the Bhimghad wildlife zone on Thursday. With no mobile network in the area, the family spent the night in the car, isolated and unable to contact anyone for help.”

He said: “The family, unaware of how to get out of the forest, spent the entire night in their locked car surrounded by wildlife. The next morning, the family retraced their route for about 3 kilometers, where they regained mobile network coverage. They immediately called the police helpline to report their situation.”

“The Belagavi police control room passed the information to the Khanapur police, who used GPS coordinates to locate the family and reach them with the help of villagers,” he said.

Inspector Nayak said that the family was fortunate to have been stranded in a location where they could eventually get a mobile signal as the forest zone is known for its wildlife, and recently, a farmer in the same area lost part of his leg due to a bear attack.

“To avoid animal attacks, villagers often travel in groups and armed for protection,” he said.

This is not the first such incident linked to Google Maps’ guidance. On November 24, three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district when their car, following Google Maps directions, plunged from a partially constructed bridge into the Ramganga river.

Another recent incident in the same district saw a car swept away into a water canal after they followed a route indicated by the app.