3 men lose their lives after Google Maps leads car off incomplete bridge in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, three individuals lost their lives after their car, misdirected by Google Maps, veered off an under-construction bridge and plunged into the Ramganga river, according to a report by India Today. In Uttar Pradesh, three died after Google Maps led their car onto an incomplete bridge. (X)

The victims, identified as Vivek, Amit, and a third individual yet to be named, were travelling from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding. Relying on Google Maps for navigation, their vehicle unknowingly approached an incomplete flyover. Unaware of the danger, they drove onto the structure, which abruptly ended, causing the car to fall 50 feet into the river below.

Locals discover the wreckage

The tragedy came to light the next morning when locals spotted the mangled remains of the car in the shallow riverbed. Authorities were immediately alerted, and police arrived at the scene to recover the bodies and initiate investigations.

“At around 9:30 am, we were informed about a damaged car found in the Ramganga river,” a police spokesperson stated. “Our team discovered a Wagon R, suspected to be a taxi, that had fallen from the incomplete bridge. The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent for post-mortem. While two individuals have been identified as Vivek and Amit, efforts are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third victim,” the official added.

Family raises questions on negligence

Distraught family members of the deceased criticised local authorities, accusing them of negligence. They questioned why the under-construction bridge lacked proper barricades or warning signs to prevent such accidents.

“The officials must be held accountable for this negligence. Why was the bridge left incomplete, and why were there no safety measures in place?” a relative demanded. They called for a formal investigation and urged the filing of an FIR against the concerned construction department.

Authorities probe the incident

The incident has raised serious concerns about infrastructure safety and the reliability of navigation systems. While police investigations continue, the role of poor signage and lack of safety measures at the site remains under scrutiny.