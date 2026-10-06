Itanagar, : Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has said the Farmer ID initiative would help the government build a reliable database of the state's farming community and improve the planning and delivery of agricultural schemes.

Farmer ID will help build reliable farm database in Arunachal: Minister

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing it as a major exercise to create a proper agricultural information system, Wangsu said verified information about farmers, their farms and agricultural activities would enable the government to provide more targeted and transparent support.

The minister said this while launching a Farmer ID Generating Camp at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday to begin the initiative, which is being implemented under the AgriStack framework, an official statement said.

The programme is being introduced on a pilot basis in six districts of the northeastern state Tawang, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai.

Officials said the initiative would subsequently be extended to the remaining 21 districts based on the progress of the pilot phase.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing farmers, gaon burahs, public representatives and departmental officials, Wangsu said the initiative would help the government know who the farmers are, where they cultivate, what they grow and what kind of assistance they require. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing farmers, gaon burahs, public representatives and departmental officials, Wangsu said the initiative would help the government know who the farmers are, where they cultivate, what they grow and what kind of assistance they require. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"This is a paradigm shift in the journey of our agriculture sector. Farmer ID is one of the biggest exercises being undertaken in the country to build a proper agricultural information system," he said.

The minister said the initiative was not merely about issuing a digital identity to farmers but about creating a verified system that could improve agricultural planning and ensure that government benefits reach the right beneficiaries.

On Farmer ID, Wangsu made it clear that the digital identity would not be treated as a land ownership document and would not establish legal ownership over any land.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It would only serve as a verified record of a farmer to facilitate the delivery of agricultural services and benefits, he said.

Stressing the importance of data security and transparency, Wangsu said maintaining accurate and verified records would be crucial for the success of the initiative.

The minister appealed to farmers to actively participate in the registration process and cooperate with departmental field surveyors engaged in farm mapping and data collection.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.