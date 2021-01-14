Farmers don’t understand farm laws, are being misled: Hema Malini
- Hema Malini said that during the talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini urged protesting farmers not to be misguided by the Opposition. She advocated in favour of the farm laws and alleged that farmers were being misled and were not protesting on their own. She held that the Central government passed the farm laws for farmers’ benefit.
Hema Malini, who was visiting her parliamentary constituency after 10 months, interacted with the media on Wednesday.
“Farmers should say what is wrong in the farm laws and what needs to be done. Farmers are opposing farm laws without understanding them. During talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal. If farmers understand, they will find the farm laws to be beneficial,’” said Malini.
She accused the opposition of hypocritical behaviour on the issue. ‘The Opposition is opposing the farm laws just for the sake of it. Congress wanted to bring such laws during their regime but is now opposing them,” Malini said, while welcoming the Supreme Court order aimed to break the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the Central government.
Speaking in favour of setting up industries in Mathura, the BJP MP favoured decreasing the area of Taj Trapezium Zone so that big industries could come up in Mathura. There are certain restrictions on industries in TTZ area on environmental pretext.
She also welcomed the proposal for setting up a film city in NOIDA and reiterated her commitment to get Mathura included in the National Capital Region (NCR).
