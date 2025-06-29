Father kills 10-year-old son in Delhi for insisting on playing in rain, arrested

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his father on Sunday afternoon following a dispute over playing in the rain in the Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi. 10-year-old boy killed by father in Delhi’s Sagarpur after dispute over playing in the rain, say police. (Representational image/ iStockphoto)

The accused, a 40-year-old daily-wage labourer, has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

Police said a PCR call was received from Dada Dev Hospital at around 1.30 pm regarding the admission of a child who had allegedly been stabbed by his father.

Doctors at the hospital declared the boy brought dead, they said.

According to a police statement, the boy lived with his father and three siblings in a one-room rented accommodation in Mohan Block, Sagarpur.

“His mother had passed away a few years ago, and the children were being looked after solely by the father,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred when the boy insisted on going out to play in the rain, the report added.

“His father objected, but the child did not comply. In a fit of rage, the man picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the boy in the chest,” the statement said.

Police said the accused rushed the child to the hospital after the incident, but the boy had already succumbed to his injuries.

Doctors informed the police about the incident, following which an investigation was launched.

The weapon used in the crime, a kitchen knife, has been recovered from the house, and the father was taken into custody, police said.

They added that further investigation is underway to determine the complete sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the crime.

Police are also speaking to neighbours and family members to gather more information about the background.

The victim's sister has demanded strict punishment for their father.

‘My father was drunk’: Boy’s sibling seeks justice

“Today, my brother went outside to play in the rain, but my father objected and ran behind him with a knife. He stabbed him in the chest. I want strict action against my father,” she said, adding that their father would beat them after drinking alcohol.

The victim's brother said he tried to intervene and save him.

“My father was drunk and he was not listening to our pleas. He suddenly stabbed my brother due to which he died. We want action against him,” he said.

Police said they are also examining CCTV footage related to the incident and will record the statements of other witnesses.



With PTI inputs