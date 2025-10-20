The Karnataka High Court on Sunday directed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to file a fresh application seeking permission to conduct its planned route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, on November 2, after local authorities denied permission for an earlier event citing law and order concerns. File fresh plea seeking approval for Nov 2 march, HC tells RSS

The order was passed during a special sitting of the court after the RSS Kalaburagi convenor, Ashok Patil, approached the bench challenging the district administration’s refusal to allow the march originally scheduled for October 19.

The Executive Magistrate had rejected the organisation’s earlier application on October 18, stating that multiple groups -- including the Bhim Army and the Indian Dalit Panthers -- had also sought permission to hold processions along the same route on the same day. Officials cited potential disruption to public order as the reason for denying all requests.

“To prevent disruption of peace and law and order in Chittapur and to avoid any untoward incidents, permission for the RSS route march scheduled for 19-10-2025 is hereby denied,” the official order read. It further noted that simultaneous processions could “adversely affect law and order,” based on police reports from the area.

Chittapur, notably, is the home constituency of state minister Priyank Kharge, whose recent remarks on restricting RSS activities in public institutions have triggered a political controversy.

Hearing the plea, Justice M S Kamal asked the petitioner if the march could be rescheduled. Senior advocate Arun Shyam, representing the RSS, said November 2 would be a suitable date. Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, appearing for the state, assured the court that the administration would identify a designated location for the event.

Following submissions from both sides, the court directed the RSS to submit a new application specifying the route, place, and time, along with responses to previous queries. The petition must be filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district, with copies sent to the Taluka Executive Magistrate and the police.

The High Court instructed the authorities to consider the organisation’s request “in light of observations made in this order and relevant provisions of law” and to submit a report on the matter by October 24.

The RSS, through its counsel, maintained that it had no intention of disturbing public peace. “The organisation is conscious and concerned about maintaining harmony and law and order. As of today, nearly 250 route marches have been held across the state without any untoward incident. The organisation will ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained and that full cooperation is extended to the state government, including the provision of volunteers,” Shyam told the court.

The court accepted this as an undertaking and also asked the authorities to allocate separate timings for the Bhim Army and the RSS to avoid overlap.

Justice Kamal observed that while citizens have a constitutional right to assemble peacefully under Articles 19(1)(b) and 19(1)(d), such rights are subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by the state in the interest of law and order.

“Maintenance of law and order is undoubtedly the primary responsibility of the state authorities. While statutory duties are cast upon them, there is also a corresponding duty on citizens to support, encourage, and maintain social order, integrity, and harmony,” the order stated.

The court further noted that no specific law mandates prior permission for public marches, except for existing judicial precedents. The state government had referred to its 2021 order --originally meant for Bengaluru -- along with provisions from the Karnataka Police Act, which the bench said could be extended to other districts.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions between the Karnataka government and the RSS. Earlier this month, Minister Priyank Kharge had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He claimed that such activities fell outside the academic syllabus and that government officials participating in RSS events were violating the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Security outside Kharge’s residence in Chittapur was heightened after he reportedly received threats following his remarks.

Reacting to the denial of permission for the RSS event, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress government of suppressing democratic rights. “In Chittapur, those who claim to uphold the Constitution are themselves violating constitutional rights. The Tahsildar’s denial of permission for the RSS centenary celebrations, citing incomplete submission of 12 documents, reminds one of North Korea’s dictatorial regime under Kim Jong Un,” Vijayendra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He alleged that the Congress government was “functioning in an authoritarian manner reminiscent of the Emergency,” and that “constitutional rights were being snatched away in the name of the Constitution itself.”

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also waded into the row, accusing the state government of attempting to distract the public from its failures. “The Karnataka government, because of their failure on all issues, wants to divert the attention of the public from these issues. They are raising this issue through Priyank Kharge,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stirred further controversy on Saturday with his remarks about the RSS and Sanatana Dharma during the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysore University.

“Keep your company right. Associate with those who stand for society, not with those who oppose social change or with Sanatanis,” he said.

Referring to a recent shoe-throwing incident targeting Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Siddaramaiah said, “The fact that a ‘Sanatani’ threw a shoe at the Chief Justice shows that ‘Sanatanis’ and orthodox elements still exist in society. This act should be condemned not just by Dalits but by everyone.”

The Chief Minister also accused the RSS of opposing Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution and of spreading misinformation about his electoral defeat. “They are spreading lies that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the elections. But the truth is what Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting -- ‘Savarkar and Dange defeated me.’ Such truths must be placed before society to expose the falsehoods of the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

The High Court will review the Kalaburagi administration’s report on October 24 before deciding whether the RSS march can proceed on the new proposed date.