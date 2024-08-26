Firing outside cafe in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; five men arrested

Five men have been arrested for allegedly firing in the air outside a cafe following a quarrel at Satya Niketan in south-west Delhi on Sunday night, a police officer said on Monday. The quarrel was triggered after the cafe owner asked one of the customers not to sit on the glass table. Police cited the initial probe and said that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the accused were identified as Ahmed, Aurangzeb, Atul, Javed, and Adil, who are all residents of Jahangirpuri.

People aware of the matter said that Javed has six criminal cases registered against him and that Illegal firearms and a Thar SUV the accused travelled in have been seized.

Police said that their control room received a call at 8:48pm regarding the firing at the Satya Niketan cafe. When police reached the spot, a man identified as Karan, who works at the cafe, said that some men had come for dinner around 8:30pm and one of them sat at the glass table in the cafe to which the owner identified as Rohit objected to. “The customers started arguing. Thereafter, some more men entered the cafe and started a scuffle. One of them then fired in the air outside the cafe,” he said.

Police cited the initial investigation and said that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.