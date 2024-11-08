Firms log on to NCS portal for job listings

The Union government has signed agreements with a slew of private firms, under which they will periodically list job vacancies on a state-run portal designed to act like a digital employment exchange, a move aimed at widening the reach of job advertisements. The portal, run by the ministry, is a platform for head hunters. (Shutterstock)

The labour ministry has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with companies, such as the e-commerce platform Amazon and TMI Group, an HR consultancy, to bring an estimated 2.5 million postings of job vacancies in the private sector to the National Career Service website over the medium term, labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Eleven partnerships with firms such as Infosys Foundation, Zepto, Wadhwani Foundation, Teamlease and LinkedIn, are in the pipeline, he said.

The portal, run by the ministry, is a platform for head hunters, recruiting firms and companies to reach out to applicants from across the country after signing on to it by registering themselves. It currently has 3.5 million registered employers.

The Modi government is looking to add a substantial number of jobs to Asia’s third largest economy where unemployment has been a concern. Analysts say the economy needs to generate far more employment than it is doing right now, especially decent work opportunities, to absorb a burgeoning workforce.

“We are committed to creating abundant job opportunities. These partnerships are expected to bring around 25 lakh (2.5 million) vacancies to the National Career Service portal, significantly expanding access to meaningful employment for the nation’s youth,” Mandaviya said, after finalizing another collaboration with Cygnus Ujala, a healthcare services firm.

The portal allows firms to post advertisements free of cost. Registered jobseekers can create accounts and upload their résumés and testimonials etc. Both can freely interact, take conversations offline and provide offer letters etc, an official said.

Any kind of role and employment opportunities, including internships and apprenticeships, apart from information on job fairs, can be advertised, the official said. The portal has separate sections for jobs for differently-abled candidates and international recruiters.

As of November 7, the portal showed slightly over 900,000 active vacancies in various roles, such as administrative, management, support staff and IT, among others. The portal shows firms such as G4S Secure Solution, a security firm, Century Plyboards and Quess Corp Limited as some of its top hirers.

According to the labour ministry data, the portal, launched in 2015, has cumulatively posted 10 million job vacancies till October 2024.