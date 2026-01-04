First validation flight lands at Andhra's Bhogapuram International Airport, here's when it will start ops | Video

The first commercial validation flight landed at Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district, around 50 kilometres from the city of Visakhapatnam, on Sunday morning. This marked a major milestone towards completion of the project by June this year. An Air India plane received a grand welcome with water cannons at Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district, around 50 km from the city of Visakhapatnam, on Sunday morning, January 4. (X/Rammohan Naidu) The Air India flight, an Airbus 320, arrived at the Bhogapuram airport from New Delhi at 11 am on Sunday as part of trial operations. The aircraft received a grand welcome with ceremonial water cannons, marking the successful completion of the first trial run on the 3.8-km runway. The test run was conducted to validate the airport’s airside infrastructure, navigational aids, runway systems, and operational readiness, in line with the guidelines of the country's regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The greenfield airport is nearing operational readiness, with some civil and interior work remaining. Formally, it is called the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport (ASRIA), named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The validation flight arrived at the Bhogapuram airport carrying Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, and officials, PTI reported.

Addressing the gathering after the touchdown, Rammohan Naidu said the day marked a historic milestone in the development journey of Andhra Pradesh. "Visakhapatnam is set to become the economic capital of the East. The Bhogapuram Airport will serve as a powerful engine of growth—creating employment opportunities, catalysing regional industries, and significantly enhancing connectivity for people and businesses alike. The airport will strengthen trade, boost exports, and unlock the immense tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh," he said, according to PTI. Vizianagaram Collector S Ramsundar Reddy, Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan, officials and executives of GMR Group welcomed the minister, MP and senior officials on the runway.