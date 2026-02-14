Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Five killed in car-truck collision on Kota–Jaipur highway in Rajasthan

    A car collided with a dumper truck in the Chaksu area on Saturday morning, killing five people, police said.

    Updated on: Feb 14, 2026 4:51 PM IST
    Edited by Majid Alam
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Five people were killed after a car collided with a truck in the Chaksu area in Jaipur district in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said.

    The victims of the accident were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain. (Representative image/ANI )
    The victims of the accident were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain. (Representative image/ANI )

    The incident happened at the Kota–Jaipur National Highway-52 at around 5.30 am on Saturday, when the driver allegedly dozed off behind the wheel, according to India Today.

    According to an ANI report, the victims include four men and one woman. A police official said that the victims were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain.

    This is a developing story. More details to follow

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest USA vs NED Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Five Killed In Car-truck Collision On Kota–Jaipur Highway In Rajasthan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes