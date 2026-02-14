Five killed in car-truck collision on Kota–Jaipur highway in Rajasthan

Five people were killed after a car collided with a truck in the Chaksu area in Jaipur district in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said. The victims of the accident were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain. (Representative image/ANI )

The incident happened at the Kota–Jaipur National Highway-52 at around 5.30 am on Saturday, when the driver allegedly dozed off behind the wheel, according to India Today.

According to an ANI report, the victims include four men and one woman. A police official said that the victims were travelling from Jabalpur to Ujjain.

This is a developing story. More details to follow