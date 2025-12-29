Foggy conditions disrupt flight operations; SpiceJet, IndiGo issue travel advisories

Airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories on Monday as “bad weather” and foggy conditions disrupted flight movements. At around 11 am, IndiGo issued an advisory stating that foggy conditions remained in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India affecting visibility and flight operations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Air India said that departures and arrivals might get affected on Tuesday, December 30, due to poor visibility triggered by “bad weather” in several cities including Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati, and Bagdogra.

“Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” Air India wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

IndiGo, the airline that is still reeling from the mass cancellation crisis that happened earlier this month, also issued an advisory on Monday and said that flight movements are slowing down as evening fog is settling back in around Dehradun. “Our teams are continuing to support customers at the airport and are in close coordination with authorities to resume smoother operations as soon as conditions permit. Please keep checking your flight status for the latest information,” it wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the airline cancelled some 80 flights across its network due to bad weather, said its website. Half of these 80 flights were cancelled from Delhi airport and the others included flights to and from airports such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, among others, as per the IndiGo website, reported news agency PTI.

“We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind,” it said.