Foggy mornings, freezing days ahead: IMD predicts dense fog and cold wave across north India | Check forecast

India is set to witness prolonged dense fog, cold day conditions and cold waves across large parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing multiple warnings for the coming days. While north India remains gripped by fog and freezing temperatures, southern states may see heavy rain and rough sea conditions due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Central India, northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next 2–3 days. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The IMD said dense to very dense fog is very likely during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar for the next 5–7 days, severely affecting visibility and daily movement.

Fog over parts of central India, Northeast • Central India, northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next 2–3 days

• Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar in phases till mid-January

In the past 24 hours, visibility dropped below 50 metres in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam, with Bareilly, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi recording near-zero visibility.

Cold day and cold wave alerts across multiple states The IMD has warned that cold day conditions are likely to prevail in isolated parts of:

• Uttarakhand

• Punjab

• Uttar Pradesh

• Haryana and Chandigarh

• Rajasthan

• East Madhya Pradesh

• Bihar

At the same time, cold wave conditions are very likely in pockets of:

• Himachal Pradesh

• Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

• Rajasthan

• East Madhya Pradesh

• Chhattisgarh

• Jharkhand

• Odisha

• North Interior Karnataka

Severe cold wave conditions were already reported from parts of Himachal Pradesh, while ground frost was observed in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand.

How cold is it getting? • Minimum temperatures fell below 0 degrres Celsius at many places in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh

• The lowest temperature over the plains was recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, Rajasthan

• Several regions reported temperatures 3–5 degrees Celsius below normal

The IMD said no major change in minimum temperatures is expected over northwest and east India over the next seven days, while central India and Maharashtra may see a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius.

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to cross the Sri Lanka coast on January 9.

Under its influence:

• Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on January 9 and 10

• Kerala may receive heavy rainfall on January 10

• Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected at isolated places

Strong winds and rough seas: Fishermen warned The IMD has issued wind and sea condition warnings, particularly over:

• Southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal

• Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area

• Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast

Wind speeds may reach 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough till January 10. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.