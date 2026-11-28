Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting electoral interests ahead of national priorities amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Delimitation Bill during Parliament's upcoming Special Session.

Yadav's remarks come amid growing political opposition to the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. (File photo) more less

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“For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That’s why it cares about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, not the country’s borders,” Yadav said in a post on X.

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His remarks come amid growing political opposition to the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill and related legislative measures aimed at implementing women's reservation and increasing the number of seats in Parliament.

Deep Dive Why is Akhilesh Yadav opposing the proposed delimitation bill? Yadav says the BJP is prioritising electoral interests over the country and has called the move a major political mistake. He has also linked it to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. How would the proposed delimitation plan change Lok Sabha seats? The proposal would increase each state’s and Union territory’s existing Lok Sabha seats by 50%, keeping their relative shares unchanged. It would use census figures to redraw constituency boundaries and freeze seat allocation until 2051. How is delimitation linked to women’s reservation under the proposed bills? The bills aim to bring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies into effect after the first delimitation exercise conducted following the proposed amendment. The government has said the plan is intended to enable implementation before the 2029 general elections.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, the former chief minister described the move to bring the proposed legislation before Parliament as "the biggest mistake of the BJP". Yogi Adityanath backs Delimitation Bill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, the former chief minister described the move to bring the proposed legislation before Parliament as "the biggest mistake of the BJP". Yogi Adityanath backs Delimitation Bill {{/usCountry}}

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Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday backed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill, calling the proposed expansion of seats in Parliament and state Assemblies an important step towards implementing 33 per cent reservation for women by 2029. He also appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh to vote in favour of the legislation.

Welcoming the Cabinet's decision, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for advancing the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for women's reservation in legislatures.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for the passage of the Delimitation Bill. We are truly grateful. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Bill) has already been passed by Parliament. With the Union Cabinet paving the way for this Bill to be implemented by 2029, it is now ensured that the 50% increase in the number of seats in Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies will facilitate the implementation of a 33% reservation for women,” Adityanath said.

Delimitation plan proposes major increase in Lok Sabha seats

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The proposed legislative package, approved by the Union Cabinet, includes a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies, along with a fresh delimitation exercise ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The proposals also provide for 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051. Together, these measures are expected to bring significant changes to India's electoral and political structure.

Under the plan, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha will increase from 550 to 850 seats, while the upper limit for state Assemblies will rise to 650 seats. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is proposed to see its Assembly strength increase from the existing 403 to 650 seats.

Centre proposes using 2011 Census for delimitation

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The proposed framework seeks to separate the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census. Instead, the Centre plans to use the 2011 Census for delimitation and constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the proportion of seats allocated to individual states.

The legislative package consists of two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territories Amendment Bill.

Among them, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill proposes changes concerning the allocation of seats among states. It retains the 1971 Census as the basis for determining each state's proportion of parliamentary representation.