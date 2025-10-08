For ‘casteist’ social media posts on Chief Justice BR Gavai after attack bid, multiple FIRs in Punjab

Police in Punjab have registered multiple first-information reports (FIRs) over allegedly casteist social media posts about Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, two days after a bid to attack the judge in the Supreme Court with a shoe. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai chose not to file a case against attacker Rakesh Kishore. Social media has been rife with posts on the subject.(PTI File)

The shoe-thrower, 71-year-old Delhi lawyer Rakesh Kishore, has not faced any action yet as the CJI chose not to press charges.

An activist has sought the Attorney General's mandatory permission to initiate contempt-of-court charges against him.

But the Aam Aadmi Party, the ruling party of Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann, has been vocal on the issue with party chief Arvind Kejriwal condemning those continuing to abuse the CJI on social media.

“Cracking down hard on unlawful and objectionable social media content targeting the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the Punjab Police today registered several FIRs after receipt of numerous complaints in various districts of the State on over a hundred social media handles,” a press note by the state government read, not yet sharing exact numbers of posts and FIRs.

It termed the posts a “direct attempt to disturb peace and public order by unjustly exploiting caste and communal sentiments”, and containing “casteist and hate-filled expressions intended to promote communal disharmony, disturb public order and erode respect for judicial institutions”.

FIRs have been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita “at various police stations on receipt of information disclosing the commission of cognizable offences”.

The police said further investigations are being conducted.

According to a senior Punjab Police official, after registering the cases the Cyber Cell wing has also been told to start the process to immediately remove the content from various social media platforms by taking up the matter with the platforms concerned.