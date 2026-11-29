Two women cadets have emerged as toppers in their respective streams at the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the first time.

Aspirants seen after appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. (PTI) more less

Cadet Gargi Paliwal and Cadet Divya Godara secured the first positions in the computer science and arts streams, respectively, the Pune-based premier defence institution said in a release on Saturday.

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They will be awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff's Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal, and the Chief of the Air Staff's Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal, respectively.

Paliwal and Godara achieved the milestone four years after the academy first opened its doors for female cadets in 2022.

Cadet Ayush Kumar topped the science stream and will receive the Chief of the Army Staff's Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal for his academic performance.

In the BTech stream, Cadet Prashant Kumar secured the first position in the order of merit (I-VI Term). He will be awarded the CISC, HQ IDS Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal.

A total of 365 cadets graduated, including 12 from friendly foreign nations.

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{{^usCountry}} The convocation of the 151st course had Dr BHVS Narayan Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), as chief guest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The convocation of the 151st course had Dr BHVS Narayan Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), as chief guest. {{/usCountry}}

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Paliwal, who hails from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, said her elder brother is a serving army officer and her sister is pursuing her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

"At NDA, initially it was a bit difficult, but I could cope with academics and physical training. I wish to dedicate my trophy to my parents. My seniors and instructors helped me a lot and helped me gain confidence," she said.