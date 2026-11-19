Foreign medical graduates (FMGs) undergoing internships at five government medical institutions will now receive stipends at par with Indian medical graduates (IMGs), following an approval issued by the Union health ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Foreign medical graduates interning at five government medical institutions will receive stipends at par with Indian graduates following a November 16 DGHS order.

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The order by DGHS (seen by HT), issued on November 16, states that foreign medical graduates undergoing compulsory rotatory medical internships at five government medical institutions — Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and its associated hospitals, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong, and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal — will be paid stipends at par with Indian medical graduates.

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The order states that the decision has been taken in accordance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and Supreme Court orders in two cases. Referring to the NMC circular dated March 4, 2022, the order reads, “the Competent Authority has accorded approval for disbursement of stipend to Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) interns at par with that paid to Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs).”

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Deep Dive Which government medical colleges will pay foreign medical graduate interns stipends at par with Indian interns? The DGHS approval covers Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and its associated hospitals, NEIGRIHMS in Shillong, and RIMS in Imphal. Why are foreign medical graduate interns entitled to the same stipend as Indian medical graduates? NMC guidance says foreign medical graduate interns should receive stipends and facilities equivalent to those provided to Indian medical graduates. They complete compulsory internships under the same regulations before seeking permanent registration in India. How much stipend will foreign medical graduates receive during internships at the five institutions? They will receive the same stipend rates as Indian medical graduate interns at those institutions. The rate is determined by the appropriate authority governing each institution, university or state.

{{^usCountry}} Foreign medical graduates are Indian students who pursue medical education in foreign countries, including Russia, Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, and return to India to complete their compulsory medical internship before obtaining registration to practise medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Foreign medical graduates are Indian students who pursue medical education in foreign countries, including Russia, Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, and return to India to complete their compulsory medical internship before obtaining registration to practise medicine. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the NMC’s Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) Regulations, 2021, foreign medical graduates are required to undergo internships at par with Indian medical graduates if they wish to obtain permanent registration in India.

The NMC, through its March 4, 2022 circular, had also clarified that foreign medical graduates should receive stipends and other facilities equivalent to those provided to Indian medical graduates undergoing training at government medical colleges. The stipend is determined by the appropriate authority governing the institution, university or state.

However, implementation and payment have remained contentious, with foreign medical graduates approaching courts over the denial of stipends or disparities in payments.

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The Supreme Court has also intervened in cases involving stipend payments to foreign medical graduates. In February 2026, it directed authorities in a case involving graduates who had completed their internships at Aligarh Muslim University to pay the difference in stipends, holding that they could not be treated differently from their juniors who had received the benefit.

More than 50 foreign medical graduates (FMGs) from Delhi met the Delhi health minister in June to raise concerns over delays in internship allotment and disparities in stipend payments, according to a delegation jointly led by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

The latest DGHS approval provides an administrative go-ahead for the five institutions named in the communication to disburse stipends to their foreign medical graduate interns at the same rates as Indian medical graduates.

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“This is a significant step towards ensuring equality and ending the discriminatory treatment faced by Foreign Medical Graduates during their internship. FMG interns perform the same duties, shoulder the same responsibilities and contribute to patient care just like Indian Medical Graduates. There is absolutely no justification for denying them equal stipend. The focus must now be on ensuring its uniform, timely and effective implementation across all medical institutions,” United Doctors Front chairperson Lakshya Mittal said.