France's Dassault, Tata ink deal to make Rafale fuselages in India

French manufacturer Dassault Aviation and India's Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four agreements to manufacture the fuselage of Rafale fighter aircraft in India. As per the deal, the first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in 2028.(HT photo)

“This facility represents a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing,” a joint press release issued by the companies said.

“Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section,” it added.

As per the deal, the first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in 2028. The facility is expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said that this is the first time Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France.

"This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier.

“This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation," Singh said.

"It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms,” he added.

Last month, India and France signed a key deal to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around ₹63,000 crore for the Indian Navy.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the government-to-government deal for 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters and four twin-seat trainers this month, Hindustan Times had earlier reported.