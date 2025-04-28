India, France sign 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale fighters

India and France on Monday signed a key deal to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around ₹63,000 crore for the Indian Navy. A French multirole fighter aircraft Rafale takes part in a practice session for a simulated landing on a aircraft carrier at the French Navy airbase of Landivisiau in Saint-Servais.(AFP)

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Cabinet Commitee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the government-to-government deal for 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters and four twin-seat trainers this month, Hindustan Times had earlier reported.

The aircraft, manufactured by French plane maker Dassault Aviation, is being imported as an interim measure to meet the navy’s urgent requirements until India develops its own twin-engine deck-based fighter.

The Rafale M procurement will include weapons, simulators, spares, associated ancillary equipment, crew training and logistics support for the Indian Navy from the French government.

Also Read: India clears deal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for navy

In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved the navy’s proposal to buy 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.

The fighter jet is known to be a sturdy aircraft and comes with a raft of design features that enhance its survivability in aircraft carrier operations that are demanding and expose deck-based assets to a highly corrosive environment.

It has been specifically designed to operate from 40,000-tonne class aircraft carriers. The aircraft is deployed on the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.