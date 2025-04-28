Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India, France sign 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale fighters

ByRahul Singh
Apr 28, 2025 02:39 PM IST

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

India and France on Monday signed a key deal to procure 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around 63,000 crore for the Indian Navy.

A French multirole fighter aircraft Rafale takes part in a practice session for a simulated landing on a aircraft carrier at the French Navy airbase of Landivisiau in Saint-Servais.(AFP)
A French multirole fighter aircraft Rafale takes part in a practice session for a simulated landing on a aircraft carrier at the French Navy airbase of Landivisiau in Saint-Servais.(AFP)

India is procuring the jets from French defence major Dassault Aviation for deployment on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Cabinet Commitee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the government-to-government deal for 22 single-seat Rafale M fighters and four twin-seat trainers this month, Hindustan Times had earlier reported.

The aircraft, manufactured by French plane maker Dassault Aviation, is being imported as an interim measure to meet the navy’s urgent requirements until India develops its own twin-engine deck-based fighter.

The Rafale M procurement will include weapons, simulators, spares, associated ancillary equipment, crew training and logistics support for the Indian Navy from the French government.

Also Read: India clears deal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for navy

In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved the navy’s proposal to buy 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.

The fighter jet is known to be a sturdy aircraft and comes with a raft of design features that enhance its survivability in aircraft carrier operations that are demanding and expose deck-based assets to a highly corrosive environment.

It has been specifically designed to operate from 40,000-tonne class aircraft carriers. The aircraft is deployed on the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India, France sign 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale fighters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On