India clears deal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for navy

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a ₹63,000-crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The twin-engine deck-based fighters are built for sustained combat operations at sea (AFP/ Representative photo)

The deal is expected to be signed soon, the officials said.

The twin-engine fighters are built for sustained combat operations at sea. In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved the Indian Navy’s proposal to buy 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.

The Rafale procurement will include weapons, simulator, spares, associated ancillary equipment, crew training and logistics support for the Indian Navy from the French government.

The Rafale M is being imported as an interim measure to meet the navy’s requirements until India develops its own twin-engine deck-based fighters (TEDBF). The French maritime fighter is a sturdy aircraft and comes with a raft of design features that significantly enhance its survivability in aircraft carrier operations that are demanding and expose deck-based assets to a highly corrosive environment.

The aircraft has been specifically designed to operate from 40,000-tonne class aircraft carriers. It is deployed on the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

The Rafale M has an exceptionally strong airframe and undercarriage for aircraft carrier operations, it is made of advanced composite materials and corrosion resistant alloys, its components offer highest protection against rust, and the aircraft performance isn’t compromised in severe tropical environments.

The fighter jets on board INS Vikrant, built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore at Cochin Shipyard, use the ski-jump to takeoff and are recovered by arrestor wires or what is known as STOBAR (short takeoff but arrested recovery) that induces stress on the aircraft.

The Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafale jets bought from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore, and the aircraft’s naval variant will bring commonality with the IAF’s fighters, creating advantages in training, maintenance and logistics support.