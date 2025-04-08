Admiral Dinesh Tripathi identifies 7 key areas for Indian Navy to boost readiness

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday drew the focus of the service top brass to seven key areas, including war fighting and combat efficiency, force levels and capacity development, and fleet maintenance and operational logistics, to boost readiness and efficiency. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. (PTI Photo)

Speaking at the Naval Commanders’ Conference in Delhi, Admiral Tripathi emphasised on innovation and integration of new technologies, balanced workforce development, operational and organisational agility, and synergy with other national agencies and stakeholders.

Tripathi commended the achievements of the navy in maintaining a combat ready force through the conduct of successful exercises, higher operational availability of platforms and joint operations with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. He also highlighted the contribution to the domestic shipbuilding industry and increased culture of innovation and creativity.

The navy chief also released the Indian Navy Space Vision 2025-40, a publication that outlines the framework to utilise the full spectrum of space-based capabilities in the support of naval operations over the next 15 years.

Tripathi released another publication – the Indian Navy Operational Data Framework – that outlines the vision of harnessing data as a strategic asset and leveraging it to generate operational insights.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said India is set to bring out a military space doctrine soon.

During the first phase of the conference at Karwar in Karnataka on April 5, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands for a free, open and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, urging the country’s naval brass to keep track of the “changing circumstances” in the vast maritime expanse and stay prepared for challenges as India has a crucial role to play in the region.

Without naming China, Singh also said that the Indian Navy ensures no nation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) suppresses another based on its “overwhelming economy and military power”.

The conference is being held at a time when the navy is taking steps to be fully self-reliant by 2047, is focused on boosting its capabilities in the IOR and is on the verge of making some important purchases, including fighter jets and submarines.

India is all set to sign two separate deals with France for 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets for aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and three more Scorpene-class submarines to sharpen the navy’s combat capabilities.

Interacting with the naval commanders, foreign secretary Vikram Misri spoke on the changing dynamics in the global order and its impact on wide ranging issues pertaining to international relations.