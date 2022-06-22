Fresh Covid infections above 12K mark again; active cases jump to 81,687

The number of daily Covid cases in India crossed the 12,000-mark once again on Wednesday after a let up in single-day infections yesterday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 12,249 cases as against 9,923 infections on Tuesday. 13 new fatalities were also reported on Wednesday as per health ministry data.

This is the 6th time in the last seven days that daily cases hovered above the 12K mark. As per the data shared by the health ministry, the number of active Covid-19 cases have crossed 81,000 and now account for 0.18 per cent of the total cases.

Maharashtra witnessed a 55 per cent increase in its daily Covid tally with 3,659 new infections in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for over 1,700 cases yesterday.

Delhi reported 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases and one more death due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate was 7.22 per cent on Tuesday according to data shared by the city health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 737 fresh infections, whereas Telangana saw 403 new cases. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 226 new cases were reported in Gujarat, 135 in Goa, 88 in Chhattisgarh and 80 in Madhya Pradesh.

Over 9,800 people were said to have recovered from the deadly virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,27,25,055 or 98.61 per cent of the total case.

In terms of vaccination, over 12.2 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 1.24 lakh were booster doses. Over 2 lakh jabs - including first and second dose - were administered to children between the ages of 12-14 years.

