From New India to New Bastar: 12 years of PM Modi’s transformative leadership

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years in office, India can look back on a remarkable journey of change. These years have been marked by development, good governance, and a strong commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens. The trust that people continue to place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from his dedication to the nation, his tireless work ethic, and his vision of building a developed India by 2047. PM Modi’s approach combined strong action against Naxalism with a commitment to development and tribal welfare.

The first phase of his leadership focused on ensuring dignity and basic necessities for every citizen. Through landmark initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and Saubhagya, millions of poor families gained access to toilets, bank accounts, pucca houses, and electricity. Development was no longer seen as a privilege but as a right that must reach the last person in the queue.

In the years that followed, several historic decisions reshaped the country. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya fulfilled long-standing national aspirations. At the same time, India’s standing in the world grew stronger, reflecting the confidence and determination of a nation moving forward under decisive leadership.

The impact of these years is especially visible in Bastar and the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh. For decades, many parts of Bastar remained cut off from development. Naxal violence created fear, limited opportunities, and prevented government services from reaching people. Many believed this problem would never end. But thanks to the strong political will, effective governance, security measures, and development-oriented policies of the Prime Minister, the situation has changed dramatically and the long-standing challenge of Naxalism is nearing its end.

PM Modi’s approach combined strong action against Naxalism with a commitment to development and tribal welfare. As a result, areas once affected by conflict are now witnessing roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and new livelihood opportunities. Nearly 200 security camps in Bastar are being transformed into Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Deras, where people will receive the benefits of 371 Central and State Government schemes. Under the Niyad Nellanar initiative, benefits from 43 schemes across 17 departments have already reached 525 villages. With Niyad Nellanar 2.0, this effort is expanding from seven to ten districts.

His tenure has also been a period of unprecedented empowerment for tribal communities. The election of India’s first tribal President symbolised a new era of representation and respect. The Union Government increased tribal welfare spending from about ₹28,000 crore during previous governments to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore. Across the country, 722 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are helping tribal children access quality education. Programmes providing housing, electricity, tap water, food security, and health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of millions of tribal families.

In Chhattisgarh, we are committed to taking this vision forward. Through the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, digital health profiles are being prepared for 36 lakh people. To improve education in remote regions, education cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda with an investment of ₹100 crore. A medical college in Geedam, a super-speciality hospital in Jagdalpur, and a new government medical college in Dantewada will further strengthen healthcare and educational infrastructure in Bastar.

Economic development is also gathering momentum in Chhattisgarh. The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway is nearing completion and will significantly improve connectivity and investment opportunities in Bastar. The ₹3,513-crore Jagdalpur–Rowghat railway project and expanding air services are connecting the region to national markets. In agriculture, new barrages on the Indravati River at Matnar and Deurgaon, with investments of more than ₹2,000 crore, will provide irrigation to nearly 32,000 hectares of land and improve farmers’ incomes.

At the same time, we are preserving and celebrating Bastar’s unique cultural heritage. The world-famous 75-day Bastar Dussehra continues to showcase the region’s rich tribal traditions. Events such as the Bastar Olympics and Khelo India Tribal Games are giving young tribal athletes new opportunities to compete and excel. Local-language education in Halbi, Gondi, Bhatri, and Maria is helping preserve cultural identity while improving learning outcomes.

Through better governance, stronger infrastructure, tribal empowerment, improved healthcare, quality education, and economic growth, we are building a Viksit Chhattisgarh that will contribute meaningfully to a developed India.

Bastar and Chhattisgarh will continue to play an important role in realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a strong, prosperous, and developed nation.