New Delhi, India's armed forces must maintain the highest level of operational readiness to effectively counter any threats to national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, delivering his message from a key airbase near the frontier with China in the Eastern sector.

From strategic Eastern airbase, Rajnath calls for highest military preparedness

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Addressing air warriors at the Bagdogra Air Force station, Singh, without naming any country, said the adversary avoids direct confrontation but seeks to exploit certain "vulnerabilities", emphasising that the security landscape has become increasingly complex.

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"Often, the adversary avoids direct confrontation and instead seeks to exploit our vulnerabilities. Through social media, the adversary may attempt to sow doubt in the minds of the local population and our soldiers by spreading misleading information," he said.

"In such a scenario, your role extends beyond that of an ordinary soldier," he said.

Singh called upon the military to "maintain the highest level of operational readiness", with special focus on strengthening domain awareness, cyber resilience and information integrity to effectively counter emerging security threats, according to the defence ministry.

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{{^usCountry}} The defence minister emphasised that the security landscape has become "increasingly complex", with warfare extending beyond conventional engagements along the borders to encompass asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyber-attacks, drone swarms, information operations and narrative management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence minister emphasised that the security landscape has become "increasingly complex", with warfare extending beyond conventional engagements along the borders to encompass asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyber-attacks, drone swarms, information operations and narrative management. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing Bagdogra as a strategically important region and a crucial link in India's security framework, particularly for the North-Eastern region, Singh commended the courage and dedication of the defence forces personnel towards safeguarding national interests.

He stated that the air warriors deployed in the region serve as a robust shield for the security of the eastern sector, and their preparedness is fundamental to maintaining stability in the region.

The defence minister underscored that discipline and courage remain indispensable, irrespective of technological advancements, stating that the conduct and restraint of the defence forces personnel shape the image of the military among local communities.

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Lauding the soldiers for discharging their duties with these qualities, he urged them to strengthen their engagement with the local population, particularly in and around Bagdogra, and nurture the deep bond of trust and affection between the people and the defence forces.

"The more you engage with the local community, the weaker the adversary's conspiracies will become," he said.

Reaffirming the government's resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Singh highlighted the growing contribution of Indian start-ups and industries in developing drones, anti- drone systems and advanced military equipment.

He appreciated the defence forces for embracing indigenous technologies and acquiring new skills in drone operations and cyber security.

Singh underlined the importance of making the military increasingly technology-driven to effectively address future security challenges.

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The defence minister extended Diwali greetings and wished the air warriors and their families happiness and prosperity.

The personnel, despite missing their families during the festival, remain steadfast in ensuring the security of their fellow citizens, he said.

Singh expressed gratitude to their families for their sacrifices and contributions and emphasised that while the soldiers remain committed towards safeguarding the borders, the nation will always stand by their families and ensure their well-being.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bagdogra Air Commodore Manish Sharma, and other senior officials of the IAF were present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.