Food regulator FSSAI on Sunday said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after finding its sample of packaged drinking water "unsafe".

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis. (Bisleri/X) more less

In a social media post, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

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A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

Hence, the FSSAI said it has granted sanction to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

During this calendar year, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators as well as e-commerce companies.

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{{^usCountry}} The regulator has also cracked down against energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regulator has also cracked down against energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers. {{/usCountry}}