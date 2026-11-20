A sixteen-year gap in counting Indians has left the country in an “epistemic void”, and Census 2027 must close it without turning a head count into a citizenship test, says former Registrar General and Census Commissioner C Chandramouli in his new book, Counting a Nation.

A democracy cannot govern what it cannot see, Chandramouli writes in the book Counting a Nation .

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“A democracy cannot govern what it cannot see,” Chandramouli writes, arguing that budgets, urban plans and welfare schemes now rest on decade-old figures and modelled estimates.

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The last census, in 2011, counted 1.21 billion people. Census 2021 was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The book notes that enumeration ran every decade from 1881, even through the 1918-19 influenza pandemic and the Second World War.

Chandramouli warns that a single identity authority could become an “overly powerful data-holder”, raising concerns of surveillance and profiling. He notes that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens have made any link between counting and citizenship politically charged.

That is why the book treats 2027 as more than a routine exercise. It argues that for the first time the census will trigger a constitutionally mandated redistribution of political power, and that it is expected to run alongside an update of the National Population Register (NPR).

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{{^usCountry}} The UN estimated India’s population at 1.43 billion in 2023, which is 220 million, or about 18%, above the 2011 count. Without a census, the book says, these remain modelled estimates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UN estimated India’s population at 1.43 billion in 2023, which is 220 million, or about 18%, above the 2011 count. Without a census, the book says, these remain modelled estimates. {{/usCountry}}

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Census 2011 listed 7,935 towns, of which 3,894 were census towns. Scholars now estimate more than 10,000 urban settlements, so over a fifth of them are missing from official records.

The 2011 census counted 450 million migrants, or 37% of the population. Estimates now run well above 600 million, a rise of at least a third, but there is no authoritative figure.

The book says any delay in the census postpones the women’s quota with it, and undercounts or regional imbalances now carry “constitutional significance” because they can shift seats between and within states.

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It says women have often been more difficult to count. The book points to the long history of missing girls. “The challenge of Census 2027 is not merely to count more efficiently, but to count more justly,” the book says.

Chandramouli says caste enumeration cannot be left to administrative improvisation, because the Census Act of 1948 was framed for a confidential demographic count and not for classifying caste groups. He recalls the Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011, run outside the census framework, which showed the risks of unclear classification and disputes over names. He proposes a dedicated Caste Enumeration Act, with the National Commission for Backward Classes validating self-declared responses.