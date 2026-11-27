The Gauhati High Court granted interim bail of three months to former chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), who is serving a 14 year jail term in connection with a cash for job case.

The bench granted bail to Paul till February 28 next year or until disposal of his related criminal appeal, whichever happens earlier. (HT sourced photo) more less

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A division bench of the court granted bail to Rakesh Paul on November 23 considering his prolonged incarceration, his wife’s medical condition (kidney failure) and delays in hearing of connected appeals. In his application, he had stated that both the kidneys of his wife have failed and needed transplant for which Paul needs to take care of her.

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Paul has been in prison for over eight years now following his arrest in Nov 2016 for allegedly providing jobs to candidates appearing for the civil service exams in lieu of cash. He was released in March 2023 in connection with another case, but was arrested following conviction.

A division bench granted bail to Paul till February 28 next year or until disposal of his related criminal appeal, whichever happens earlier. It directed him to pay a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and three sureties of the like amount, one of who must own immovable property within the jurisdiction of the trial court where his case is being heard.

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It also imposed restrictions on his travel from within the jurisdiction of the trial court without obtaining prior permission.

The APSC cash-for-job case came to light in 2016 when many successful candidates including Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers who appeared in combined competitive exam (CCE) for years 2013 and 2014 were alleged to have indulged in irregular practices in cahoots with the then chairman Paul.

Following the revelations, police lodged several cases and arrested 60 serving officers from the CCE, 2013 batch. After detection of anomalies, 39 officers were terminated from service.

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In April 2022, a special court in Guwahati framed charges against 67 accused in the job case. While 60 of them were applicants who appeared for the civil service exams, seven others were APSC members and officials including Paul. The trial in this case remains underway.

Following directions by the Gauhati High Court, the Assam government had formed two inquiry commissions to investigate the recruitments made through the CCEs of 2013 and 2014. The commission had submitted its report on the 2013 findings in April 2022 and the one on 2014 in October 2023.

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“There is reason to believe that the candidates selected on extraneous considerations were allowed to write their examinations at places other than the examination hall or were allowed duplication. There is also reason to believe that the malpractices...pertaining to CCE 2013 but also pertaining to other examinations including CCE 2014 is quite bigger and larger than what could be unearthed in this inquiry and the criminal investigation,” the report for 2013, which was made public in February last year, read.

In July 2024, a special court in Guwahati sentenced Paul to 14 years imprisonment in connection with a separate case involving irregularities in recruitment of agriculture development officers (ADOs) and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh. He had got bail in this case in March 2023, but was arrested again following the conviction.

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Two other APSC members, Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley, were convicted to 10 years each and imposed fines of ₹50,000. Twenty-nine others including Assistant District Prosecution Officers (ADPO) who got recruited using unfair means were sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each.

The present case against the former APSC chairman and 43 others was lodged in 2017 following a complaint by an ADO job applicant alleging that Paul and others had asked for a bribe of ₹15 lakh to give him the job.

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