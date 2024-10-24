'Ghar ghar ki Kahani': Jagan Reddy downplays NCLT petition against YS Sharmila

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday downplayed his NCLT petition against sister YS Sharmila over shares worth crores, saying such fights are "ghar ghar ki kahani". Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of blowing the issue out of proportion. He said every family has some issues.

"Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, I’m asking you and all of you. One thing. Don't you have any problems in your family? All these are ghar ghar ki Kahani (happenings in every household). All these are regular issues in every family and (you are) blowing these issues out of proportion. Stop all these things," he said.

Reddy has moved the National Company Law Tribunal, accusing his sister Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries held by him and his wife Bharathi to her and their mother, Vijayamma.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu was trying to divert attention from diarrhoea deaths in the state by raking up such matters.

"At least now, stop diversion politics. Apologise to people and inform them of the facts. Take steps to help people," he said, referring to the deaths, reported PTI.

He further said he was praying to God that the Naidu-led government in the state should have some wisdom.

"In every step, they ( Chandrababu and some media houses) are indulging in diversion politics, " he alleged.

He accused the Naidu government of neglecting diarrhoea in the district which he claimed resulted in 14 deaths, reported PTI.

Naidu had attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming he had asked for the shares from YS Sharmila, a Congress leader, because she had spoken against him.

"The one who puts conditions to give property to sister and mother, what conditions will you put to serve people? Do we need such people who file cases in NCLT saying I am taking back (the property) because you spoke against me? I never expected that I would do politics with such people," he said.

In the petition, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he entered into an MoU with YS Sharmila "out of love and affection".

However, due to his sister's inimical comments and actions against him, there is "no love left between the two siblings", the petition said. He said he has decided to not proceed with his expression of intent to transfer the shares/properties as envisaged under the MoU and gift deed.

With inputs from PTI