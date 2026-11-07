Ghaziabad outpost blast: Agencies conduct checks; social media account claims responsibility

A day after an explosion damaged the rear wall of the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad, several agencies, including the anti-terror squad, bomb disposal unit and forensic teams, conducted checks and collected evidence from the site on Saturday, police said.

A food delivery worker sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said on Saturday. (ANI)

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The explosion that happened on Friday around 9pm at the rear wall of the Vasundhara police outpost cracked walls and shattered windowpanes. A food delivery worker sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said on Saturday.

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According to police, a sub-inspector and a food delivery worker were present at the outpost when the explosion occurred.

Also Read:Food delivery man injured in late-night explosion at Ghaziabad police outpost

“Pieces of glass hit the head of the food delivery person, aged about 20 years, following the explosion. The police rushed him to a hospital for treatment. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, but it appeared to have originated from the AC unit. However, teams are conducting checks to establish the exact cause. There was no fire resulting from the incident,” Rijul, DCP of the Trans-Hindon zone, told HT on Saturday morning.

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{{^usCountry}} Later on Saturday, several agencies, including the anti-terror squad, bomb disposal unit, and forensic and field unit teams, visited the affected outpost and conducted checks to ascertain the cause of the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later on Saturday, several agencies, including the anti-terror squad, bomb disposal unit, and forensic and field unit teams, visited the affected outpost and conducted checks to ascertain the cause of the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a social media account operating under the handle GHAZI 2 (@cuhmfu40pn60793) claimed responsibility for the explosion at the police outpost and issued threats in a post.

Senior police officers did not comment on the social media post or the possible motive behind the incident.

“A blast took place on the rear wall of the Vasundhara outpost, and a sub-inspector and a delivery person were present there. The delivery person sustained minor injuries. We have collected evidence from the affected outpost. So far, nothing has come to light about the reason behind the blast, and we are investigating. We are probing all angles and conducting a detailed investigation. All agencies of the UP Police have conducted checks, and the investigation is underway,” Ghaziabad commissioner of police J Ravinder Goud said in an official statement released by the Ghaziabad Police.