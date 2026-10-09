Giribala Singh’s bail plea in Twisha Sharma case partially accepted; CBI says probe underway

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday partially accepted the amended bail plea of retired district judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, with the charge of dowry being dropped and the charge of abetment to suicide added, people familiar with the matter said, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the technical evidence of the case are still being examined.

Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari posted Giribala Singh’s bail plea for further hearing on October 14. (HT File Photo)

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Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari posted Singh’s bail plea for further hearing on October 14.

On May 12, Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. Police had booked Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI told the court that it still await the forensic report.

“The investigation is ongoing and further proceedings will be initiated before the competent court after the reports are received,” the agency said. Giribala Singh is currently in jail.

The former judge was granted anticipatory bail by the Bhopal District and Sessions Court on May 15, but the order was challenged in the high court.

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Twisha’s counsel Anurag Shrivastava said, “...the charge of abetment to suicide has been added while the charge under the Dowry Prohibition Act is still being probed. The court has partially accepted the bail plea.”