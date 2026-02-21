Goa: 1.27 lakh voters deleted from final roll; 428 Portuguese passport holders found

Panaji: The final electoral roll for Goa was published on Saturday following the completion of the four-month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with a net deletion of 1.27 lakh voters—10.75% of the state’s electorate prior to the exercise—Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Goel said. The SIR exercise began in Goa on October 27, with the strength of the electoral roll then standing at 11.85 lakh voters. (Representative photo)

The figure includes a total of 428 individuals who had acquired Portuguese passports but whose names were still on the electoral rolls, the CEO added.

The SIR exercise began in Goa on October 27, with the strength of the electoral roll then standing at 11.85 lakh voters. However, as a consequence of the exercise, 1,00,042 voters were marked as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD), while an additional 39,592 were deleted from a total of 1,82,403 unmapped voters.

During the exercise, 12,166 voters were also added as fresh inclusions, meaning a net deletion of 27,426 voters between the publication of the draft roll and the final roll, the officer said.

“If you compare the draft roll and the final roll we have published today, we have a total deletion of 39,592 and addition of 12,166, making it a net deletion of 27,426 voters. And if you add the ASDD voters also, which were not in the draft roll itself, the total deletion vis-à-vis the roll we had when we started the SIR process, we have a net deletion of 1,27,468 voters, which makes it 10.75% of the electoral roll which we had on October 27,” Goel said.

A bulk of the deletions have taken place in the constituencies surrounding the port town of Vasco da Gama, with the constituency of Vasco da Gama itself registering the highest number of net deletions in the state at 11,657. The second highest was the Cortalim constituency, also in the Mormugao taluka, with 9,389 deletions, while the neighbouring Dabolim constituency registered 5,489 deletions, the third highest in the state.

In North Goa, the Taleigao constituency, in the vicinity of the state capital Panaji, registered 4,947 deletions, while Panaji itself registered 4,274 deletions.

The final roll now has a total of 10.57 lakh voters, of which 5.11 lakh are male, 5.46 lakh are female and nine belong to the third gender. The percentage of 18–19-year-olds (first-time voters) is 3.41%, while the gender ratio of the state as per the final roll is now 1,068.

“The four-month exercise which we started on October 27 about SIR in Goa is being finalised today and we have already published the final electoral roll 2026 with 1/1/2026 as the qualifying date, and it is already published on the CEO website and this morning our BLOs have given it to the BLAs of the political parties,” the CEO said.

Opposition political parties in the state had alleged that the BJP was systematically filing objections to the inclusion of names in the rolls, especially among those belonging to weaker sections and vulnerable groups. According to the CEO, they received a total of 24,949 claims and objections, which resulted in 12,166 additions and 3,812 deletions.

“Anybody aggrieved with the final roll, the appeal lies within 15 days with the DEO, which is the collector, and if aggrieved by the decision of the collector, the appeal lies with the CEO within 30 days. Parallelly, one can also file Form 6 afresh, with declaration and supporting documents, and that will also be considered,” the CEO said.