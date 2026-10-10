Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday assured strict action against those allegedly involved in duping a person by promising him a senior post in the state Excise Department.

Goa CM assures strict action in fake excise job case

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The CM appealed to citizens to remain cautious, saying it was unfortunate that educated people were falling for such scams.

One Manoj Talekar was detained on Thursday after he walked into the Excise Department office here with an "appointment letter" and said that he would be taking charge as Additional Excise Commissioner. The post had become vacant after the transfer of Asvin Chandru, an IAS officer.

The fraud came to light after the staff grew suspicious. When they checked with seniors, they were told that no such letter had been issued to anyone.

Talekar told the police that a man named Ajit Shankhwalkar had taken ₹27 lakh from him to hand over the fake appointment letter.

Police are on the lookout for Shankwalkar, against whom the case is filed. During the investigation, police also found that the accused had given another letter with the forged signature of CM Sawant, claiming that Talekar had been hired.

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{{^usCountry}} Sawant told reporters on Saturday that he had asked the police to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged job fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sawant told reporters on Saturday that he had asked the police to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged job fraud. {{/usCountry}}

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"No one would be spared. I have asked police to investigate the case and arrest the accused," he said.

Asked about Shankhwalkar forging his signature, Sawant reiterated that no one would be spared.

"It is truly unfortunate to see educated people falling prey to these scams. Graduates, post-graduates and even people who have previously worked in government service are getting duped," he said.

Sawant said that the state government will confiscate the properties of those involved in such fraudulent activities.

He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and verify suspicious communications with the government departments concerned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.