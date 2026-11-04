Goa police inspector among two arrested in minor’s sexual assault case at Cyber Crime Police Station

Goa Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old suspended police inspector and a woman accused of facilitating the alleged sexual assault of a minor at the Cyber Crime Police Station on two occasions earlier this year, police said.
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Inspector Vikas Deykar and Rajani Palekar (37) were arrested on Wednesday. The minor had alleged that she was asked to undress and touched inappropriately during visits to the police station on July 25 and October 27.
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“Both accused had earlier joined the investigation pursuant to notices issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. During further interrogation today, material inconsistencies were noticed in their statements, and both accused failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding crucial aspects of the case,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said in a statement.
“Considering the material collected during the investigation, their alleged involvement in the offence, lack of cooperation, the necessity of custodial interrogation and apprehensions regarding possible influence on witnesses and tampering with evidence, both accused were placed under arrest today,” the statement added.
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Deykar, who was previously suspended after an FIR was lodged against him, was posted as the police inspector of the Cyber Crime division of the Crime Branch.
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Deykar, who was previously suspended after an FIR was lodged against him, was posted as the police inspector of the Cyber Crime division of the Crime Branch.
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The minor said in her complaint that she was asked to undress and was touched inappropriately when she visited the Cyber Crime Police Station.
“Deykar and Palekar were booked under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 127 (wrongful confinement), 49 (abetment of an offence) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act,” a police officer attached to the Old Goa Police Station said.
Gerard de Souza is a Special Correspondent based in Goa and has been reporting on and about issues concerning the state and the wider western coast of India for over 18 years. His wide range of stories covers politics, crime, environment and tourism-related concerns emerging from India’s smallest state. Born and brought up in Goa, he has a deep understanding of the former Portuguese enclave’s evolution from a laidback collection of idyllic villages that first drew flower power generation of counter culture enthusiasts to its shores to one that has become synonymous in Indian popular culture with an aspirational holiday, seeing the best (and worst) that holidayers have to offer. He also keenly follows criminal trials. Most notably, he covered the trial surrounding the killing of Scarlett Keeling, a British teenager found dead on Anjuna beach, and that of Danielle McLaughlin similarly killed in south Goa, among others. He authored the book ‘Crimes of Passion: When Desire Turns Deadly,’ chronicling cases of romance turning to rage and murder. A graduate of Goa University, he learnt the trade on the job and has experience on both the reporting and editorial sides of the profession. When not sniffing around for a worthy headline, he likes to spend time outdoors to help ensure his heart is always in the right place.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Goa police inspector among two arrested in minor’s sexual assault case at Cyber Crime Police Station
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