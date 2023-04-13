Home / Business / Gold and silver rates rise marginally. Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates rise marginally. Check latest prices in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 13, 2023 06:09 AM IST

The cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increased to ₹5,620 from ₹5,570 on Wednesday, while silver was priced at ₹77.35 on Thursday.

The price of gold on Thursday went up, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,620 from 5,570 on Wednesday, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also slightly increased to 44,960 from the previous figure of 44,560.

The price of gold is affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.(Mint file)
The price of gold is affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.(Mint file)

Furthermore, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at 5,62,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also increased, listed at 6,131 on Thursday - an increase of 55 compared to last figures. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at 49,048 and 61,310. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was listed at 6,13,100, a 5,500 increase from the previous day’s data.

Additionally, a gram of silver got costlier by 0.75 to be priced at 77.35 on Thursday. This means, 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost 773.50 and 7,735 as per the latest data. Goodreturns indicated a 750 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to 77,3501 now.

Gold and Silver prices in major Indian cities on Thursday:

CITY22 CARAT GOLD (10 GRAMS)SILVER (10 GRAMS)
Delhi 56,350 773.50
Mumbai 56,200 773.50
Kolkata 56,200 773.50
Chennai 56,800 814
Bengaluru 56,250 814

The gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
gold price silver rate today
gold price silver rate today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out