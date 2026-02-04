MCX Gold, Silver rates today LIVE updates: Check latest prices of gold, silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
MCX Gold, Silver rates today: The price of gold on Wednesday stood at ₹1,53,440 for 24-carat per 10 grams, while silver was priced at ₹3,16,900 per kilogram. Globally, Gold rose for a second consecutive day.
MCX Gold, Silver rates today: The price of Gold on Wednesday stood at 153440 (24 K, 10 gram) and of Silver was registered at ₹316900 (1 kg)
Check the latest prices in major cities:
Cities 24-k gold (10g) 22-k gold (10g) Silver (per 10g) Delhi ₹1,54,220 ₹141,390 ₹3169 Bengaluru ₹1,54,050 ₹141,220 ₹3109 Chennai ₹1,55,790 ₹142,820 ₹3139 Hyderabad ₹1,53,310 ₹140540 ₹3159 Mumbai ₹1,54,080 ₹141,250 ₹3159 Kolkata ₹1,54,060 ₹141,230 ₹3119 Pune ₹1,54,100 ₹141,270 ₹3179
Why should you invest in gold?Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation. It is also an excellent portfolio diversifier.
Why should you invest in silver?
There are several reasons to invest in silver. Being a precious metal, it is always in demand in India's jewellery markets. Since there is a huge demand for silver, the availability of the metal is dropping. In future, the prices will rise, resulting in profit for the investors who put their money into the metal now. Another important fact is that silver is cheaper than gold.
Top points
- Gold prices in India today: 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,40,670 per 10 grams.
- Silver prices in India today: Silver was trading at ₹3,160 per 10 grams on Wednesday.
- Gold prices in major cities: 24-carat gold was priced at ₹15,32,700 in Delhi, ₹15,33,000 in Mumbai, ₹15,32,700 in Bengaluru, and ₹15,33,200 in Pune.
- Silver prices in major cities: Silver stood at ₹31,690 per 10 grams in Delhi, ₹31,590 in Mumbai, ₹31,090 in Bengaluru, and ₹31,790 in Pune.
- Gold rates globally: Gold rose for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, rebounding above $5,000 an ounce as dip buyers returned following a historic fall from record highs.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:How are gold prices determined in India?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold prices in India are determined on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar in India, gold will become expensive.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Does India import gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:What are the various forms of investing in gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold is traded in the form of bars, coins, bullions, jewellery, exchanges, exchange trade funds etc
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Why should you invest in gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold is considered as a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation. It is also an excellent portfolio diversifier
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Check rates of 22 K
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: All you need to know about Gold
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Here are the top points:
- Gold is a precious metal and is considered an attractive investment option. The gold prices in India fluctuate as per market situation and are keenly monitored during the time of trading.
- There are two types of gold traded in India, i.e, 24K and 22K. The first one is considered the purest form of gold with a purity of 99.99 per cent. It is too soft to be moulded into jewellery. On the other hand, 22k gold is basically 22 parts of gold and two other metals like copper and zinc. It is used to make jewellery.
- India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.
- The price of gold depends on several factors including currency, global developments, interest rates etc. If the rupee weakens against US dollar, the price of gold will go up.
- Gold price is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, volatile policies and interest rates.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Check Silver prices in metro cities
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Here's the latest prices
MCX Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Why did surging gold, silver rates drop earlier this week?
MCX Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Strong gains made in January came under pressure early this week after the dollar jumped on reports that Donald Trump had chosen Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.
Analysts said Warsh, seen as the most hawkish option and a former Fed governor, could steer central bank policy in a way that strengthens the US dollar.
(AFP)
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold prices increase in Bengaluru
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: The price of gold has risen to ₹1,54,050 (24 carat, 10 gram)
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Have Gold prices increased in Delhi today?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Yes, the prices of Gold have increased in Delhi today.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: What is the purity grade of silver ?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: The purity grade of fine silver is either 999.9, 999.5 or just 999. For silver alloys, jewellery and artefacts, the purity grade is 970, 925, 900, 835, 800v
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold Rebounds Above $5,000 as Sharp Retreat Lures Dip Buyers
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold rose for a second day, rebounding above $5,000 an ounce as dip buyers snapped up precious metals following a historic collapse from record highs.
Bullion climbed as much as 2.1% in early trading, after a gain of more than 6% in the previous session, as a risk-on tone returned to markets and the US dollar weakened. At the close on Tuesday, gold was around 12% below an all-time high hit on Jan. 29 — but was still up nearly 15% for the year. Silver also advanced.
“Forced sales have likely run their course in precious metals,” Daniel Ghali, a senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in a note. “The intense volatility over the last week could certainly keep retail participants on the sidelines, removing an increasingly important cohort of buyers,” he said.
Precious metals soared last month in a rally underpinned by speculative momentum, geopolitical upheaval and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence. However, market watchers had warned that the advances had been too large and too swift. The surge came to a sudden halt at the end of last week, with silver seeing its biggest daily drop on record and gold plunging the most since 2013. (Bloomberg)
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Where can we buy silver in India?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Silver can be purchased from banks, jewellers and online agents in India. The banks charge higher rates due to purity checks and assurance provided by them. The jewellers offer different products based on the weight. Silver can also be bought online with a number of companies providing a platform for online purchase.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: What is the difference between 22K and 24K gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: K or karats is a term used to measure the purity of gold. In simple words, 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Does India import gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: What are the various forms of investing in gold?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:Gold is traded in the form of bars, coins, bullions, jewellery, exchanges, exchange trade funds etc
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: How did Silver perform globally on Tuesday?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:Silver also recovered losses by jumping 9.2% to $86.7 an ounce on Tuesday globally after crashing 27% on Friday and slipping another 6% on Monday.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: What is the price of silver in Chennai today?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates:The price of silver in Chennai today is ₹300 per gram and ₹3,00,000 per kilogram.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: What is the price of silver in Delhi today?
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: The price of silver in Delhi today is ₹3169 0.00 per 10 gram.