MCX Gold, Silver rates today LIVE updates: Check latest prices of gold, silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Feb 04, 2026 10:22:00 AM IST

Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold rose for a second day, rebounding above $5,000 an ounce as dip buyers snapped up precious metals following a historic collapse from record highs.

Bullion climbed as much as 2.1% in early trading, after a gain of more than 6% in the previous session, as a risk-on tone returned to markets and the US dollar weakened. At the close on Tuesday, gold was around 12% below an all-time high hit on Jan. 29 — but was still up nearly 15% for the year. Silver also advanced.

“Forced sales have likely run their course in precious metals,” Daniel Ghali, a senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in a note. “The intense volatility over the last week could certainly keep retail participants on the sidelines, removing an increasingly important cohort of buyers,” he said.

Precious metals soared last month in a rally underpinned by speculative momentum, geopolitical upheaval and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence. However, market watchers had warned that the advances had been too large and too swift. The surge came to a sudden halt at the end of last week, with silver seeing its biggest daily drop on record and gold plunging the most since 2013. (Bloomberg)