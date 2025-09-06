‘Good initiative’: Ashok Gehlot on Maulana Mahmood Madani's remarks on RSS

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday welcomed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani's statement supporting dialogue with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling the development a "good initiative". Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also urged clarity on recent remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI File photo)

Gehlot also urged clarity on remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on "Sangh will not support movement for the Kashi and Mathura temples" but won't stop Swayamsevaks if they want to join the temple cause.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Gehlot said, "If Mehmood Madani has said this, then what is wrong with this? This is a very good initiative. However, why is he raising unnecessary issues? Sometimes Mohan Bhagwat makes such good statements that everyone listens, and other times he gives statements like 'we will not be involved in Kashi, Mathura issues, but our workers can participate in a movement."

Former Rajasthan CM continued, "When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement occurred, the whole country was in turmoil. So, what he means by saying this is that such a fire should be ignited again in the country regarding Kashi-Mathura? It is uncertain where this conflict will lead. Mohan Bhagwat made such a significant statement suddenly. He should also provide an explanation."

Earlier on Friday, Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed support for dialogue between Muslim communities and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and welcomed the recent remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on sensitive religious issues.

In an interview with ANI, an Islamic scholar said his organisation had already passed a resolution in favour of engagement, stressing that while there were "differences", efforts must be made to reduce them.

"There are a lot of ifs and buts. My organisation passed a resolution that there should be engagement. There are differences, but we need to minimise. We will support all efforts of talks. Recently, the RSS chief made statements on Gyanvapi and Mathura Kashi. His efforts to reach out to the Muslim community should be praised and appreciated. We will support all kinds of dialogues," Madani told ANI.

Referring to Bhagwat's comments on the Gyanvapi mosque and Mathura-Kashi disputes, Madani highlighted that such outreach needed acknowledgement.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the Ram Temple was the only movement officially endorsed by the Sangh, although members are permitted to advocate for the Kashi and Mathura movements.

He emphasised Islam's enduring presence in India, urged every Indian to have three children to balance demographics, and blamed conversion and illegal migration for imbalances, advocating jobs for citizens.