‘Government has a vision for India’: Ratan Tata’s thumbs up to PM Modi

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:51 IST

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on Wednesday effusively praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their “vision for India” and said many visionary initiatives were being taken up by the government.

“Our Prime Minister, Home Minister and other members of the government have a vision for India. One can only be proud of what we have and support the government that is as visionary as this government has been,” ANI quoted Tata as saying at foundation stone laying ceremony of Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Gandhinagar.

The Tata group is partnering the government in setting up the institute.

The 20-acre Indian Institute of Skills for which Amit Shah laid the foundation stone, is among the three such institutes that the government is setting up. Other than Gandhinagar, the Indian Institutes of Skills will also come up in Kanpur and Mumbai.

The foundation stone for IIS, Kanpur was laid by Modi at NSTI, Kanpur in December, 2016. The foundation stone for the institute in Mumbai was laid last year.

The institutes which are to be modelled on Singapore’s ITES, are being set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

The institute aims to develop skilled technical manpower to service industries such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas and other emerging businesses.

The IIS Gandhinagar and Mumbai are being set up in partnership with the Tata Education and Development Trust.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony, said the IIS may start functioning from a temporary campus following a suggestion made by Union skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey to allot a temporary campus till the main structure is being constructed.

(With inputs from PTI)