Government may call Parliament winter session in early December

The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, with the Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation among the key legislative priorities of the Centre, even as Opposition parties said on Sunday that they had received no communication from the government on the proposed schedule

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Sansad TV)

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People familiar with the discussions said the first week of December was emerging as the likely window, with possible dates discussed at the highest levels of the government. The monsoon session, whose last working day was August 13, has not yet been prorogued. The government can either prorogue it and convene a fresh session or extend the existing session at short notice. A fresh session requires the President to summon Parliament, with lawmakers generally receiving at least a couple of weeks’ notice, while an extension of the existing session does not require a fresh summons.

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Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said, “There is no communication from the government in regards to the schedule of the winter session.”

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{{^usCountry}} Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh too said there had been no communication from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh too said there had been no communication from the government. {{/usCountry}}

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In the past five years, the government has announced the winter session schedule after November 15 only once — in 2022, when then parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced the dates on November 18. The session was scheduled from December 7 to December 29.

Last year, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced the schedule on November 8. The session began on December 1 and was adjourned sine die on December 19, after 15 working days.

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The government is keen to push through the delimitation-related Constitution amendment bill after failing to secure the required 360 votes, or a two-thirds majority, in April. The legislation received 298 votes, against the 352 votes required. The bill’s passage would require support from Opposition parties, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance having 320 members in the Lok Sabha. The House currently has 540 members, with three vacancies.

Also Read | Govt plans special session of Parliament to pass women's quota amendment bill, confident of 15-18 vote margin

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The exercise is linked to the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.

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The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 18. According to a person aware of the details, the government has planned an outreach to mark certain milestones and accomplishments of the past 12 years.

The proposed delimitation-linked legislation is the government’s key legislative priority amid protests by Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Since October, Opposition parties have held marches, met President Droupadi Murmu and filed a petition in the Supreme Court over allegations of vote chori (theft) and mass disenfranchisement through the SIR.