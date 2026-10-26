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Govt allows flex-fuel vehicles that can run on E100, amends motor vehicle rules

Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on any mixture of ethanol and petrol, from pure petrol to E100.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 16:57:39 IST
By HT News Desk
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The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, adding E100 as an approved fuel option alongside E85 for flex-fuel vehicles. E100 refers to fuel with 100% ethanol content — or near-100%, since small quantities of water improve combustion.

Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85% ethanol, 15%petrol) and E100 (nearly 100% ethanol), unlike conventional petrol vehicles that are currently approved for lower ethanol concentrations. Photo for representation) (HT archive)
Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85% ethanol, 15%petrol) and E100 (nearly 100% ethanol), unlike conventional petrol vehicles that are currently approved for lower ethanol concentrations. Photo for representation) (HT archive)

The notification, issued on October 23 and published in the official gazette on October 26, comes into immediate effect. This follows draft rules published on April 27, after which the ministry reviewed public objections and suggestions before issuing the final notification.

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Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on any mixture of ethanol and petrol, from pure petrol to E100, with onboard sensors adjusting engine parameters accordingly. Brazil currently operates the world’s most mature flex-fuel programme since 2003, where sugarcane-derived ethanol powers a large share of the vehicle fleet – though users typically have a choice to buy petrol with lower ethanol content.

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The regulatory update creates a formal pathway for automakers, as several top car manufacturers prepare to launch E100-compatible flex-fuel vehicles in the Indian market to cut crude oil import dependency.

Transitioning to E100 or high-ethanol blends requires significant vehicle reconfiguration: fuel system components — seals, fuel lines, injectors — must be upgraded to handle ethanol’s corrosive properties, and engine management systems need retuning for ethanol’s different combustion characteristics. The fuel delivers roughly a third less energy per litre than petrol, requiring larger fuel tank capacity or more frequent refuelling.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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