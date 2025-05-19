Ayodhya Ram temple, J&K projects: Govt reviews security of key structures

Government agencies and paramilitary forces are conducting a security review of key monuments, structures and installations days after India and Pakistan paused hostilities, officials aware of the matter said, adding that a review of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was carried out on Sunday. CRPF personnel patrol on the banks of Dal lake after the Pahalgam terror attack.(ANI Photo)

Other sites that are set to be reviewed include the Mata Vaishnodevi Temple in Jammu, Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura, Kashi Vishawanath Temple in Varanasi and hydropower projects of J&K, the officials cited above said.

“The Centre has ordered a review of such places. Top officials of the forces are visiting the sites and doing a detailed review. The critical gaps, if any, will be filled up. The meetings are being held with the force guarding the installation, the state police and the administration,” an official said requesting anonymity.

These vital installations are among those guarded by armed components of the two paramilitary forces — CRPF and CISF.

On Sunday morning, CRPF director general, GP Singh visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to assess the security of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Dham and held meetings with the temple authorities and his force.

“These places along with the installations in J&K are of critical importance. The hydro power projects in J&K, such as the ones in Uri are near the border. Another dam site, Kishanganga hydro-electric project, is also near the border. There is heightened alert from those who may try to stoke tension in such places. The CISF alone guards 11 such vital installations in J&K,” the officer cited in the first instance added.

Earlier, the CISF heightened security at airports across the country, including in the cargo sections, by directing personnel to supervise the scanning of checked in bags.

A second officer said that while the military hostilities between India and Pakistan have been halted following an understanding between the two countries, Pakistan based terror groups may try to fuel communal tension by attacking such sites.

“While the forces are already conducting a review and addressing the gaps, if any, police forces in cities such as Delhi and at border states, including Gujarat too, will be conducting a review of the vulnerable locations in their areas. The MHA is likely to hold a meeting in the coming weeks once the security review is complete,” the second officer said.