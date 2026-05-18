Jagdalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is fully committed to establishing permanent peace in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region and ensuring that development reaches the last person. Govt fully committed to permanent peace, last-mile development in Bastar: Amit Shah

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh since Sunday, paid tributes at Amar Vatika in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, to more than 1,000 security personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against Maoism, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion.

"The sacrifices of our jawans in establishing peace, security and development in Bastar region will never be forgotten. The sacrifice of brave personnel who laid down their lives for the security of the nation will never go in vain," the statement quoted Shah as saying.

"Both the Centre and the state government are working with full commitment to ensure lasting peace and development reaches the last person," Shah said in his first visit to Chhattisgarh after the state was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.

During the programme at Amar Vatika, Shah met family members of security personnel Kalendra Prasad Nayak and Pawan Kumar Mandavi, who were killed in a Maoist attack in Bijapur district. He assured them of all support from the government, the statement said.

The Union home minister also interacted with security personnel and praised their courage, dedication and commitment, it added.

Chief Minister Sai said the sacrifices of the martyred personnel would never be forgotten and asserted the state government was committed to the welfare, dignity and security of their families.

"Bastar is now moving towards a new era of peace, trust and development, and security forces have played a crucial role in this transformation," Sai said in the presence of Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Deo and senior police and administrative officials.

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