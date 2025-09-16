Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government has initiated a process to recruit 2,600 assistant school teachers in the state. Govt initiated process to recruit 2,600 teachers in Jharkhand: CM

He said the government is taking every step to improve the system from primary to higher education.

“We all know the importance of education. The government has been taking every step to improve the state’s education system, whether it is in primary or higher education. We have initiated a process for the recruitment of 2,600 teachers in the state,” Soren said at a programme here.

He distributed appointment letters among 301 newly recruited teachers.

As many as 131 assistant teachers have been recruited for classes 6 to 8, and 170 for classes 1 to 5.

The CM had, on September 2, distributed appointment letters among 909 assistant teachers.

On the occasion, Soren also launched a project-based learning programme to improve education in schools under the National Education Policy.

“The education system has changed a lot over the period. The digital blackboards are now replacing traditional ones in schools. The online education system has started, and artificial intelligence has been introduced,” Soren said.

If the changing aspects in education are assessed, the state is still lagging, he said.

“We need to accelerate our speed to grow in the education system. The sector has been hampered due to various reasons, due to which a state like Jharkhand is known as the state of labourers. We all have to take responsibility to erase the stigma,” he said.

Soren said the government has been trying relentlessly to improve the education sector.

“We can break the monopoly of private schools in education with concerted efforts. In this regard, the government has started CM schools of excellence to provide education at par with private schools,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.