Home / India News / Govt: Over 2,000 people lost lives in natural disasters in 2021-22
india news

Govt: Over 2,000 people lost lives in natural disasters in 2021-22

Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of deaths at 489, followed by 162 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
Representative image (AFP)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 06:56 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Over 2,000 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the government said on Monday.

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of deaths at 489, followed by 162 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 2,002 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the data stated.

Responding to another question, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said under the Namami Ganga Programme, so far, 357 projects have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of 30,780 crore. Of these, 178 projects have been completed and made operational.

In a written response, Shekhawat said 157 sewerage infrastructure projects from among these have been taken up with a sanctioned cost of 24,249 crore for the creation and rehabilitation of 4,952 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity and laying of 5,212 km sewerage network.

"Out of these, 74 projects have been completed, resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,092 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3,752 km sewerage network," he said. 

