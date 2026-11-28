Thrissur , The Keralam government is planning to set up road safety councils in local bodies and promote road clubs at the grassroots level as part of efforts to reduce accidents in the state, Transport Minister C P John said on Saturday.

Govt plans road safety councils at local body level: Minister John more less

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Speaking to reporters, John said the government was not approaching road safety merely as a matter of identifying offenders and punishing them, but was seeking to raise awareness while ensuring strict enforcement of rules.

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Under the Jeeva-Suyathra Mission, the government was pursuing a two-pronged approach of "enlighten and enforce" - educating people about road safety and taking strict action against those who violate traffic rules, he said.

The Kerala Road Safety Act and the Road Safety Authority were already in place, with the minister serving as its chairman.

However, the authority had not been sufficiently active earlier and had now been revived, he said.

District Road Safety Councils were also functioning, but the government wanted to make them more active and was considering setting up similar councils at the level of block panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also wanted to establish road safety clubs across the state, preferably at every junction, as part of the mission, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also wanted to establish road safety clubs across the state, preferably at every junction, as part of the mission, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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With the support of the Union government and IIT Madras, accident-prone locations were now being identified and monitored using a grid system that divides the country into one-km-by-one-km squares, he said.

The data would be used to create awareness among people, particularly children. Around six to seven lakh volunteers from organisations such as the National Cadet Corps, police cadets, Scouts and Guides, the National Service Scheme, and the Red Cross were available to support the initiative, he said.

The district-level launch of the Road Safety Mission would be held shortly, and the government expected to take the campaign to every nook and corner of the state within six months, he said.

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John said speed limits would continue to vary depending on the type of road and there was no need for a blanket revision of the limits fixed by the previous government.

"It is not right to restrict vehicles to 70 kmph on a six-lane highway. The speed limit for highways was fixed during the previous term and I do not think there is any major problem with it. However, speed limits on smaller roads, including district roads that are around eight metres wide, should remain low and must not be increased," he said.

On reports of cyber fraudsters using fake traffic challans to siphon money from the public, John said he had taken note of the issue and informed the police to initiate legal action.

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The incidents were not widespread, he said, adding that one or two cases had initially been reported but no such incidents had occurred subsequently.

On Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operations during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the minister said 461 buses were currently operating exclusively for pilgrims, and services were running satisfactorily and exceeding expectations.

He said 110 old and damaged buses had been refurbished and converted into buses fit for service.

The initiative to provide buses to KSRTC was gaining support, with MLAs having contributed 110 buses and the mayor expected to provide one more. Individuals and organisations in several districts had also come forward to donate buses, he said.

A cooperative society in Kozhikode, the City Cooperative Society, was the first to contribute a bus, he said, describing the initiative as a new beginning for KSRTC.

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The corporation had also received a major boost in public support following the launch of the Priyadarshini initiative, he said, adding that people had begun showing greater affection towards KSRTC.

On the delay in appointing chairpersons and office-bearers to boards and corporations, John said he had himself experienced a long wait before taking charge as a board and corporation chairman in the past.

"I took charge as a board and corporation chairman for the first time only after nearly two years," he said.

He said it was the right time to make the appointments and expressed hope that the process would be completed soon, as discussions were underway within the UDF.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.