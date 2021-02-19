Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday extended support to the climate activist Disha Ravi who on Friday was sent to three-day judicial custody in the connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

Retweeting Fridays for Future (FFF) India's tweet, Thunberg wrote, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy." The tweet was posted with the hashtag 'StandWithDishaRavi'.

Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi https://t.co/fhM4Cf1jf1 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 19, 2021

Founded by Thunberg, Fridays for Future (FFF) India is the same organisation that Disha Ravi was volunteering for. She used to help with the organisation's event management work in Bengaluru.

In a long series of tweets, FFI wrote "Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environment concerns in India but strived for the equality and representation of the country's most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement's narrative." "As fellow volunteers we wouldn't stand back to say that she is one of the finest amongst us all. If there is one thing her activism has taught us, it is to raise our voices peacefully and respectfully for those at stake, to ensure justice for everyone," it also said in another tweet.





21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday night along with other activists Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. The police claimed that a toolkit document in support of the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious laws was created which aimed to spread misinformation, incite unrest and was linked to clashes that occurred in the national capital on Republic Day. The document was first publicised by Thunberg on Twitter.

A "toolkit" is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the toolkit.

(With agency inputs)





