Home / India News / Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks and books in police custody, says Delhi court
A man holds a placard demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb.15, 2021. (AP)
A man holds a placard demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb.15, 2021. (AP)
india news

Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks and books in police custody, says Delhi court

The activist was arrested from Bengaluru last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.
By Richa banka | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST

A local court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed climate activist Disha Ravi, who has been arrested in connection with the case of toolkit document in support of farmers' protests, access to warm clothes and masks among other things.

The Patiala House Court has also permitted Ravi to speak to her mother and other family members over the phone. The 22-year-old can now to speak to them for 15 minutes and have a conversation with her lawyer for half an hour.

Watch: Cops link Disha Ravi, others to Khalistanis; 'cowards' slams Congress


Ravi will also be allowed to access a copy of the first information report (FIR) filed in her arrest, the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and remand applications in addition to other documents used in the case, chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma ordered.

HT Editorial: Disha Ravi’s arrest is wrong

The court’s order comes after the activist sought permission to speak to the family for a longer duration after she was allowed to talk to her mother for only five minutes in police custody, Ravi's lawyer said.

Ravi, through her lawyer, had moved a bunch of applications seeking the copy of the FIR, remand applications, grounds of arrest, request for a meeting with a lawyer. She had also sought home-cooked food, warm clothes, books and masks.

The activist was arrested from Bengaluru last Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

Ravi along with Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had claimed on Monday.

Also read | Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

Police also claimed that she had sent the toolkit to Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app and "coaxed her to act on it". Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk, who police have said are absconding.

Citing media reports and claims by activists, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said Ravi was arrested and taken to Delhi from Bengaluru by the police, and her whereabouts were not disclosed even to her parents.

WATCH | Disha Ravi case: Opposition attacks govt; BJP leader compares activist to Kasab


While activists and legal experts have questioned the legal process behind Ravi's arrest, the Delhi Police commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that all procedures were followed in her arrest. “The law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody," Srivastava said.

Also read: Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures," Srivastava said. Srivastava added that it is incorrect to say that there were lapses in the arrest.

Close
