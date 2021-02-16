Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that due procedure was followed in the arrest of activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in preparing and a toolkit that details digital support for farmers protesting against Centre agricultural laws.

Shrivastava said it is wrong to say that there were lapses.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody. It's false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest," news agency ANI quoted Shrivastava as saying.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday, and sent to five-day police custody when she was produced before a magistrate in Delhi. A number of activists and opposition parties had condemned the arrest and demanding that the 22-year-old should be immediately released.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter that authorities are feeling threatened by an "unarmed girl".

The officers in Bengaluru police said they were informed about Ravi's arrest only after all procedures of the arrest were completed. Three senior police officers HT spoke to, said on condition of anonymity that Delhi police informed the local police about the arrest through officials of Karnataka cyber-crime cell, after the arrest was made.

The Delhi Police had said on Monday that Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother and the Station House Officer from the local police station. Addressing a press conference, Prem Nath, Joint Commissioner, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police had said that all precedures wrre followed.

However, the operation of Delhi Police has come under scrutiny by legal experts and activists.

A group of lawyers in Bengaluru has submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking explanation on the procedural lapses and the follow-up action by them.