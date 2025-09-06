The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday extradited fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain—wanted by the Gujarat Police in an alleged tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering probe—from the UAE, making it second such repatriation of a wanted person from abroad this week and 25th this year so far. Gujarat betting kingpin deported from Dubai in ₹ 2,300-crore scam

“He was deported from the UAE and was handed over to the Gujarat police on Friday at Ahmedabad International Airport,” a CBI spokesperson said.

An officer familiar with the efforts being put to geolocate the criminals abroad and facilitate their return, without naming them, said “three more fugitives will be brought from different countries this month alone”.

The agency is expecting to bring a record 70 fugitives from abroad in 2025, which will be the highest repatriations in a calendar year, the officer cited above said.

The agency extradited 134 fugitives between 2019 and 2024, a significant increase from 74 repatriated between 2010 and 2019, according to an officer. The agency has geolocated nearly 200 fugitives abroad in recent years, he said.

Jain, the alleged mastermind of a ₹2,300 crore illegal betting racket, fled the country after a March 2023 raid by the Gujarat Police, a CBI spokesperson said on Friday, adding, “The subject, Harshit Babulal Jain, is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering”.

An Interpol red notice was issued against him on August 9, 2023, and he was geolocated in Dubai.

UAE authorities were requested to take him into custody and send him to India, officials said requesting anonymity.

Jain’s extradition comes a day after gangster Mainpal Badli, wanted by Haryana Police, was brought to India from Cambodia.