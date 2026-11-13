Gujarat BJP MLA’s nephew arrested, released on bail in hit-and-run case that killed 1

The nephew of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator has been arrested and released on bail in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Ahmedabad that killed a 35-year-old passenger riding on an app-based motorcycle taxi, police said on Friday.
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Police identified the suspect as Raghavendra Kushwaha, the nephew of BJP legislator from Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar constituency, Dineshsinh Kushwaha. Police said Raghavendra, who allegedly drove the Range Rover sports utility vehicle involved in the accident, fled the scene. The accident occurred at a traffic intersection not covered by a CCTV camera.
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“We tracked the car using CCTV footage from other areas and caught him at his house the following morning. During the investigation, we found out that he is the nephew of the MLA,” deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) Neelam Goswami of Ahmedabad Rural Police’s Sanand division said.
The vehicle was registered in Raghavendra’s mother’s name.
The accident took place around 6:45am on Wednesday near the Shilaj area of Ahmedabad when the SUV collided with a motorcycle booked through Rapido bike-taxi. The passenger, Harshadkumar Purbia, was taken to the Sola Civil Hospital and later transferred to Marengo CIMS Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
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The motorcycle driver, Pradeep Kumar Darwal, survived with injuries and filed a formal police complaint later that afternoon, identifying the vehicle involved as a Range Rover.
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The motorcycle driver, Pradeep Kumar Darwal, survived with injuries and filed a formal police complaint later that afternoon, identifying the vehicle involved as a Range Rover.
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“According to the motorcycle rider, the collision occurred when he was attempting to take a right turn at a road crossing, and the Range Rover approached from the other direction. Both drivers apparently expected the other to slow down, resulting in the collision,” Goswami told HT. She said the car driver left the spot after the collision.
Kushwaha claimed that he fled the spot because he feared for his safety at the accident site. It is not clear why he didn’t surrender at the police station later.
Police said there was no evidence yet to indicate that he was drunk at the time.
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Police said Raghavendra was released on bail since he was booked for offences punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years. He has been issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires a person to appear before the police for questioning when arrest is not considered necessary.
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.
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Home/India News/Gujarat BJP MLA’s nephew arrested, released on bail in hit-and-run case that killed 1
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